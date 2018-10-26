A Family for Me: Kyndal

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Kyndal is the type of kid that has a contagious laugh! When she is in the room, it's just a little brighter.
Her foster mom, Christine Murray, says “Kyndal is busy and a bundle of joy and happy and loving and funny and 100% girl. Loves to dress and go shopping and she is helpful around the house and she is clean and she is tidy. And loves getting a bath. Just 100% girl.”
You can’t tell by how fast she gets around, but she has had some medical challenges in her young life.
“She had a really bad back, so they did a surgery on her called a Selah. What the surgery is are rods inserted into her back to allow her to grow. So she will continue to grow and get to her full potential and then they will put a permanent rod in her back. It hasn’t slowed her down a bit. She’s just like every child out there, playing, and romping, swinging, and jumping, in one of her favorite things to do this to Hop. She’s a good hopper,” Murray said.
Christine is right, it has not slowed her down a bit!
The running, the smiles, the laughs are all part of being a little kid. One thing that is missing though, is a permanent family.
Kyndal is still waiting for that special family to come into her life.
Adoption Specialist Jennifer Miller said, “There is no difference in the process, they are just going to have to be a really special family. The qualifications are the same. The selection process is the same, but they are going to be have to be really special; I don’t think they will need any special training. They just need the love in their heart to give her what she needs."
If you are interested in adopting Kyndal, email Miller at Jennifer.Miller@dhs.arkansas.gov
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.