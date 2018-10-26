A Family for Me: Kyndal

“She had a really bad back, so they did a surgery on her called a Selah. What the surgery is are rods inserted into her back to allow her to grow. So she will continue to grow and get to her full potential and then they will put a permanent rod in her back. It hasn’t slowed her down a bit. She’s just like every child out there, playing, and romping, swinging, and jumping, in one of her favorite things to do this to Hop. She’s a good hopper,” Murray said.