More Region 8 HS standouts sign to play college sports
November 14, 2018 at 6:13 PM CST - Updated May 28 at 11:30 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Some of the best standouts in Region 8 high school sports are heading to the next level.

We’ll update this page over the coming days and months with athletes that have signed to play college sports. Links to stories/clips on kait8.com are in blue.

Football

Darius Thomas (Jonesboro) - Ole Miss

Kevin Pointer (Jonesboro) - ULM

Ivory Winters (Hayti) - Indiana

Logan Orr (Jonesboro) - Arkansas

Garrett Childers (Jonesboro) - Ole Miss

Tyler Rosten (Paragould) - Harding

Anthony Switzer (Marion) - Arkansas State

Timon Akins (Marion) - UAPB

Joyrion Chase (Marion) - Arkansas Tech

Kenta Jones (Marion) - Ouachita Baptist

Josh Green (Marion) - Arkansas Baptist

Allen Watson (Wynne) - Coffeyville CC

Curtis Jones (Cave City) - UA-Monticello

Marcus Whitaker (West Memphis) - Prairie View

Hasani Adams (West Memphis) - North Alabama

Mark Robinson (West Memphis) - North Alabama

Devin Olloway (West Memphis) - Arkansas Tech

Allen Henry (West Memphis) - Coffeyville CC

Tyquerious Barbee (West Memphis) - Missouri Baptist

Devon Adams (Pocahontas) - Henderson State

Connor Long (Valley View) - Hendrix

Demilon Brown (Rivercrest) - Arkansas-Monticello

Randal Moore (Forrest City) - Lane College

Cameron Johnson (Hoxie) - Hendrix

Hunter Scott (Westside) - Missouri Valley College

Devin Jones (Gosnell) - University of the Cumberlands

Eli Hill (Cross County) - Lyon

Kaden Harrell (Cross County) - Lyon

Gerome Spiller (Blytheville) - Coffeyville CC

Jay Pigram (Nettleton) - Arkansas-Monticello

Peyton Wright (Searcy) - Arkansas State

Julius Clark (Newport) - Southern Arkansas

Alex Emery (Newport) - Arkansas Tech

Baseball

Jake Algee (Brookland) - Arkansas State

Zane Neves (Jonesboro) - Arkansas

Will Silas (Jonesboro) - Williams Baptist

Austin Shipman (Valley View) - Lyon

Rush James (Valley View) - Lyon

Devin Lipford (Valley View) - Lyon

Jack Hall (Nettleton) - Southwest Tennessee CC

Rees Dunlap (Nettleton) - Williams Baptist

Carson Spargo (Hoxie) - Crowley’s Ridge

Coty Keene (Gosnell) - Central Baptist

Jarron Brantley (Nettleton) - Truman State

Nathan Gates (Tuckerman) - Williams Baptist

Lucky Loftis (Newport) - Crowley’s Ridge

Andrew Pitts (Melbourne) - Lyon

Basketball

Avery Felts (Westside) - Arkansas State

Mya Love (Nettleton) - Arkansas State

Dasia Young (Nettleton) - UT-Martin

Courtney Crippen (Nettleton) - Allen Community College

Tebrya Benford (Nettleton) - Jefferson College

Marcedus Leech (Jonesboro) - Iowa State

Kayla Mitchell (Jonesboro) - Lamar

Tiffany Gramling (Greene County Tech) - Arkansas-Fort Smith

Jarquavius Cain (Nettleton) - Connors State

Kevin Fulton (Nettleton) - ASU Mid-South

Kalifa Ford (Brookland) - Oklahoma Baptist

Marca Doyle (Westside) - Williams Baptist

Brooke Brown (Cave City) - Ozark Christian

Kalyssa Hollis (Paragould) - Three Rivers

Sonni Martin (Jonesboro) - Henderson State

Bomani Roberson (Tuckerman) - Crowley’s Ridge

Kemani Roberson (Tuckerman) - Crowley’s Ridge

Emily Pate (Brookland) - Williams Baptist

Cristian Rucker (Newport) - Williams Baptist

Derrion Jackson (Tuckerman) - Williams Baptist

Kyle Moore (Jonesboro) - Cochise College

Elijah Ellenburg (Ridgefield Christian) - Williams Baptist

Landon Mason (Ridgefield Christian) - Williams Baptist

Kalianna Hill (Cross County) - Arkansas Baptist

Cross Country/Track

Sara Steimel (Jonesboro) - Central Arkansas

Breauna Moore (Jonesboro) - ULM

Shaka Bogan (Marion) - Arkansas

Phillip Anderson (Nettleton) - Little Rock

Competitive Cheer

Haley Steele (Westside) - Williams Baptist

Equestrian

Andie Pratt (Greene County Tech) - Baylor

Softball

Allie Whitlock (Valley View) - Arkansas State

Kenley Hawk (Palestine-Wheatley) - Mississippi State

Ashlyn Matthews (Brookland) - Mississippi Valley

Jordan Menard (Pocahontas) - Williams Baptist

Rodeo

Emily Morris (Westside) - Southern Arkansas

Ryan Lemley (Westside) - Southern Arkansas

Wrestling

Alzarius Boykins (Jonesboro) - Williams Baptist

Kashiwa Milligan (Jonesboro) - Williams Baptist

Volleyball

Abbi McGee (Valley View) - Arkansas

Zoey Beasley (Paragould) - Southeast Missouri

Emily Grace Calhoon (Valley View) - Union

Sydney Sample (Nettleton) - Union

Levia Taegtmeyer (Wynne) - Lyon

Kaitlin Henson (Hoxie) - Williams Baptist

Kayla Harp (Westside) - Williams Baptist

Molly Henson (Wynne) - Williams Baptist

Alexis Kapales (Westside) - Labette Community College

Jordyn Jones (Walnut Ridge) - Cottey College

Soccer

Haley Gray (Greene County Tech) - Williams Baptist

