More Region 8 HS standouts sign to play college sports

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Some of the best standouts in Region 8 high school sports are heading to the next level.
We’ll update this page over the coming days and months with athletes that have signed to play college sports. Links to stories/clips on kait8.com are in blue.
Football
Gerome Spiller (Blytheville) - Coffeyville CC
Jay Pigram (Nettleton) - Arkansas-Monticello
Peyton Wright (Searcy) - Arkansas State
Julius Clark (Newport) - Southern Arkansas
Alex Emery (Newport) - Arkansas Tech
Curtis Jones (Cave City) - UA-Monticello
Baseball
Jarron Brantley (Nettleton) - Truman State
Nathan Gates (Tuckerman) - Williams Baptist
Lucky Loftis (Newport) - Crowley’s Ridge
Andrew Pitts (Melbourne) - Lyon
Basketball
Cross Country/Track
Competitive Cheer
Equestrian
Softball
Rodeo
Wrestling
Volleyball
Jordyn Jones (Walnut Ridge) - Cottey College
Soccer
