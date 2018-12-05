Mississippi County Hospital System begins service agreement with St. Bernards Healthcare

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - An area hospital system is officially entering into an administrative service agreement with St. Bernards Healthcare.
The Mississippi County Hospital System has entered an agreement that will allow them to be a part of the St. Bernards group purchasing organization.
This will allow the MCHS, which includes the South Mississippi County Regional Medical Center and the Great River Medical Center, to receive necessary supplies at discounted prices.
St. Bernards will also provide the system with assistance and consultation in matters of cost reporting, financial review, contractual accounting and educational programs.
St. Bernards Senior VP of Regional Services Darren Caldwell is heading up the project and serving as a liaison between St. Bernards and the Mississippi County Hospital System.
“What we’re trying to do is to get our Christ-like mission out into the areas that we serve," Caldwell said. "And the 23 counties, and we want to make sure that if there’s certain services that they need with that then we can be available.”
Examples of supplies the purchasing agreement will make cheaper include food, gauze and IVs.
Caldwell also said there will be no name change for the hospitals.
“St. Bernards plans to make every effort to be a presence in Mississippi County," Caldwell said. "so that the people that are served there will understand where the opportunities lie for them to have secondary services when necessary.”
The agreement began on Thursday, Nov. 1.
