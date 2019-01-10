Area restaurants named finalists for Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A longtime area restaurant known for its pig sandwiches is one of 10 finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, with an announcement on Feb. 25.
Kream Kastle in Blytheville was one of the finalists named Jan. 10 by the Department of Arkansas Heritage for the honor. According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History & Culture, the restaurant was opened in July 1952 by Steven Johns as a “high-volume/low-overhead hot dog stand.”
The hot dog stand quickly became a drive-in restaurant, with barbecue becoming commonplace.
The posting noted the fledging restaurant on North Division Street received help from another restaurant owner during a special.
“To help him on the special’s final day, the Dixie Pig’s Buddy Halsell brought him two full smoked pork shoulders. In communities dealing with the first incursions of national chains into exclusively local markets, it was not unusual for local business operators to join in an arrangement of mutual support,” the posting read.
Loretta Tacker of Crittenden County was also selected as a finalist for Proprietor of the Year, while Uncle John’s of Crawfordsville in Crittenden County was picked as a finalist for the Gone But Not Forgotten award.
State officials said they received nearly 650 submissions from all 75 counties for this year’s Hall of Fame class.
