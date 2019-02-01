A Family for Me: Adrian

“There’s no special training. DHS is always there for adoptive parents, for foster parents. For any guidance that they need. We always make sure the kids have counseling because ultimately that can help them work through their past,” Maddox said. “The main thing is being there to listen to each kiddo. No matter what their situation. Just being there to love them and help guide them in the right directions that they need to go. And just somebody that’s there that’s going to stick with them.”