A Family for Me: Adrian

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - When you see Adrian running around Chuck E. Cheese, he fits right in with the other kids.
Adoption Specialist Leelinda Maddox says he’s a typical little boy that’s eight that loves to go and do stuff.
He’s smiling, laughing, and having fun, but what you don’t see is his need for a forever family.
“He obviously deserves the love that every child does.” You see, when families are looking to adopt, they are often scared to adopt kids with special needs. Maddox, “He is on the autism spectrum. He doesn’t have full on autism, but he does have I guess you could say mild autism. He is higher functioning. He does a lot of repeating when someone asks him questions. But he is very respectful. He says yes ma’am to a man or a woman. He’s a very sweet little 8-year-old boy. He loves to play games. He loves his iPad, as he says,” Maddox said.
Despite these challenges, Maddox is confident that there is a family out there... it’s just taking some time.
“He has been in foster care for I’m pretty sure it’s over four years. We just haven’t found that right family for him just yet. He is going to take a special family to take care of him just because he is on that autism spectrum. It kind of makes people shy away from him because of that. But I think if the right person sees him and just knows that he is a great kid they’ll. . .he’ll do great,” Maddox said.
You don’t have to be a superhero or highly trained to adopt Adrian.
“There’s no special training. DHS is always there for adoptive parents, for foster parents. For any guidance that they need. We always make sure the kids have counseling because ultimately that can help them work through their past,” Maddox said. “The main thing is being there to listen to each kiddo. No matter what their situation. Just being there to love them and help guide them in the right directions that they need to go. And just somebody that’s there that’s going to stick with them.”
If you are interested in adoption or foster care, you can visit this website for more information.
