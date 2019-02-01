Man succumbs to injuries suffered saving children from house fire

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A father who ran in to a burning home to save his children has died.
Keith House was critically injured early in the morning of Jan. 31 when fire broke out at his family’s mobile home in the 2000-block of Prescott Lane in north Jonesboro.
When the Jonesboro Fire Department arrived on the scene, they were concerned with not only getting the fire out but rescuing several people inside.
“We had heard one occupant had run back in after their children," Battalion Chief John Yates said. "Upon our arrival, we deployed a hose team and then had a truck team go in and search, and was able to get all three patients out.”
House, who had gone in after his two children, was critically injured. He was airlifted to a Memphis hospital where he remained until Wednesday, July 24, when he succumbed to his injuries, Fire Chief Kevin Miller told Region 8 News.
The children were taken to the hospital, treated and later released.
Fire Marshal Jason Wills said the fire started in the living room area, and was accidental.
He said the cause was probably started because of a space heater.
