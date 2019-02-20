Adam Jones

(KAIT) - Adam is a 2018 graduate from Arkansas State University. He majored in Multimedia Productions with an emphasis in sports broadcasting and a minor in criminology.

(KAIT TV)

Adam currently lives in Jonesboro but is an Izard County native or what he refers to as, “God’s Country.” He graduated from Melbourne High School and was very active in high school playing basketball, golf, and cross country.

Adam was in several clubs throughout high school and was also selected to represent Mr. MHS of his school.

Adam decided communications was the best field for him to pursue in college because he enjoyed talking and listening to others.

After interning at KAIT for a summer grade, the assistant news director decided to take a chance on Adam and offered him a part-time position.

After nearly a year of hard work and dedication, Adam launched on air as the morning Alert Center reporter. Since then, he’s moved up into his current position as a full-time reporter.

Adam is a proud father and loves spending time with his little girl as well as his niece and nephew.

His hobbies include running, fishing, hunting, basketball, golf, and of course, family time. He can be reached at adamjones@kait8.com.

