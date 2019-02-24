Juvenile robbery suspect identified, facing adult charges

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -A juvenile faces charges as an adult after an aggravated robbery that happened on Feb. 24 around 9:30 in the morning.
According to a Facebook post issued by the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to a call about a robbery at the Family Dollar store on Gee Street.
Someone approached the cashier from behind with a handgun and ordered the cashier to open the register drawers and safe.
While the cashier was trying to open the safe, the suspect fired the handgun, striking the wall near the cahsier’s head.
During the incident, two customers entered the business and the suspect ordered them to a section of the store and continued to rob them at gunpoint.
The suspect then ran from the business with the stolen money.
A citizen called law enforcement and reported 17-year-old Kentorius Davenport of Jonesboro hiding in a carport on Jefferson Avenue.
Davenport appeared in the Craighead County District Court on Feb. 26 where a judge found probable cause to arrest him on suspicion of felony aggravated robbery charges.
He already had four felony warrants from other agencies at the time of his arrest, according to police.
His bond was set at $100,000 and his next court appearance will be April 19.
