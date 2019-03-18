Arkansas State University student fails to get past first obstacle on American Ninja Warrior

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - An Arkansas State University band member attempted to show off his physique and athletic skills on NBC's hit TV show American Ninja Warrior.
Escue competed at the qualifying round back in April, with the winner of the show taking home $1 million.
Unfortunately, Escue couldn’t make it past the first obstacle on the show.
The show, known for its challenging obstacle courses, challenges contenders from around the world.
“Last fall, I was climbing on the band podium at the band practice field," Escue said. "They have stairs that’s kind of cut out so I just put my hands on there and climb up it for fun.”
What started out as fun and games quickly evolved in to the opportunity of a lifetime.
“One of the incoming freshmen said, “oh American Ninja Warrior,"” said Escue.
Chase explained that climbing around was something he did for fun, but a fellow band member saw that he had talent.
“I told them you find a way for me to sign up and then ill do it," Escue said. "And of course, that night they found a way so I signed up.”
Shortly after he signed up he tore his hamstring. This led to a three-month recovery process, but that didn’t stop him.
“I started filming and I sent in my submission videos,” said Escue.
Family and friends, including Chase’s best friend Ethan Dunnam, were notified last week that Chase had made it on to the show.
“It was super exciting being one of the people getting the phone call,” said Dunnam.
They were able to pull off quite the surprise at work.
“My mom handed me a phone," Escue said. "And he said this is so and so from American Ninja Warrior and I was like ‘oh, wow'. Then everybody was screaming in surprise.”
The surprise left him speechless and ready to continue training to win the competition of a lifetime.
“I’m going to train for everything," Escue said. "So, hopefully I go in with a level head and I’m able to do it,” said Escue.
Some events that Escue is expecting include a salmon ladder, a warped wall, monkey pegs and a spider wall.
But he won’t know what the obstacle course is made up of until he arrives.
“A lot of perseverance, integrity, and discipline throughout your workouts," Escue said. "So when you’re working out you can do the best you can.”
