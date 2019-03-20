Watch Cardinals Insider on KAIT

Watch Cardinals Insider on KAIT
GF Default - Watch Cardinals Insider every Saturday night on KAIT
By Chris Hudgison | March 20, 2019 at 6:49 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 6:48 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - You can get closer to the St. Louis Cardinals all season long.

Cardinals Insider is airing on KAIT. It’s a 30-minute weekly program hosted by Ozzie Smith. The Mid-America Emmy-nominated show provides fans with exclusive, behind-the-scenes content about the Cardinals, produced by team journalists. Cardinals Insider gives fans an all-access pass to everything Cardinals baseball.

You can watch Cardinals Insider every Saturday at 10:30pm on KAIT-ABC.

To give you an idea what you’ll expect with this show of all things Birds on the Bat, you can watch last week’s episode below.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.