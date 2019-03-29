Man sentenced to 20 years for rape, sexual indecency with a child

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) - A Randolph County man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of rape and sexual indecency with a child.
Pocahontas police arrested Andrew Jefferson Huttig on March 28, 2019, following an investigation with the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Unit.
More than a year later, on July 28, Huttig pleaded guilty to five counts of rape, three counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of incest, and three counts of sexual indecency with a child.
A judge sentenced him to 240 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 120 months of suspended imposition of sentence.
Once released from prison, Huttig will have to register as a sex offender.
