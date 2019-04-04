Batesville man who filmed teens having sex, shared it on social media, sentenced to prison

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - An Independence County man was sentenced earlier this month to five years in prison on a weapon and computer exploitation of a child charge, according to court records from Arkansas Court Connect.
Dylan W. Densmore pleaded guilty to handgun-possession by minor or possession on school property and computer exploitation of a child, 2nd degree during a court hearing Jan. 7 in Batesville.
In addition to the prison sentence, Densmore received a 60-month suspended sentence as part of the agreement.
Densmore had faced a felony charge after investigators said last year he videotaped two teens having sex, then posted it onto social media.
In April 2019, a judge found probable cause to arrest 19-year-old Dylan W. Densmore on two counts of second-degree computer exploitation of a child, a Class C felony.
According to court records, Densmore recorded a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl engaging in sexual acts sometime during the months of February and March.
During questioning by Sgt. Zach Rawlins, an Independence County sheriff’s detective, Densmore “confirmed he had filmed the act along with possible other videos or images containing juveniles.”
He reportedly said the videos and images were on his phone and cloud storage until April 1 when he deleted them after learning that Rawlins was investigating him.
