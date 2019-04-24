Judge moves trial date for Jonesboro murder suspect

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A judge has moved the new trial date for a Jonesboro woman whose murder conviction the Arkansas Supreme Court overturned.
A Craighead County jury convicted Tonisha Mitchell, 25, two years ago of first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of Nelson McCullough and sentenced her to life in prison.
Last month the state’s highest court overturned that conviction claiming that Mitchell’s right to a public trial was violated.
The case has been sent back to Craighead County for a new trial.
On May 28, Circuit Court Judge Cindy Thyer moved Mitchell’s motion and plea day at Aug. 2 and the jury trial to Aug. 26-30. The trial was originally set for June 3-7 and June 17-20.
Then on Monday, according to court records, Mitchell’s attorney, Bobby Digby, asked that her bond be set at $100,000 saying it was the bond on the homicide charge prior to her conviction.
But in docket text posted online, Thyer noted the state argued that the conviction was “reversed not having to do with any of the facts presented” and that there was a “high likelihood of conviction on retrial.”
Thyer agreed and set Mitchell’s bond at $1 million.
