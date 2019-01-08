Greenville Campground at Wappapello Lake set to reopen

GREENVILLE, MO (KFVS) - After record flooding in the spring of 2017, workers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said work has been completed in the Greenville Campground at Wappapello Lake.
Workers said flood waters receded into the summer pool in July of 2017 after 200 trees were uprooted and much of the campground was destroyed.
Renovations began in the winter of that year.
Workers said upgrades include the installation of 50-Amp electric pedestals to 107 campsites and a 3/4 mile electric line installed with seven new electrical distribution panels. Water and sewer hookups have also been completed along with 27 sewer lift stations and more than 3,000 feet of septic field line.
Further upgrades include concrete pads added on the campsites housing the grill, picnic table and lantern post. Workers said 70 sites are completed and work will continue to complete all 107 sites. All campsites roadways and parking areas have been widened as well.
The Greenville Day Use Area remains open while employees ready the campground and make renovations..
According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the campground is scheduled to reopen Monday, May 20.
A ceremony to celebrate the renovations will be held Tuesday, May 21.
Those wising to make camping reservations can begin to do beginning Monday, May 13.
Questions about the campground and further information can be directed to the Wappapello Lake Management Office at 573-222-8562.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.