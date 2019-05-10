Ameren, MO customers to see changes to electric bill in May

MISSOURI (KFVS) - A filing made by Ameren Missouri has been approved that will affect monthly charges for customers.
The company filed proposed changes with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel and purchase power adjustment charge (FAC) and the Energy Efficiency Investment Charge (EEIC)
Company officials said these charges appear as separate line items on a customer’s monthly bill.
Here are the changes customers can expect.
The FAC is expected to drop from a refund or $0.19 a month to a refund of $1.76 a month. The change will begin May 24.
Company officials said this change was proposed to reflect changes in costs to the company, sales revenues and transportation from October 2018 to January 2019.
The EEIC will increase to $4.59 a month starting May 25.
This charge reflects costs of recently approved energy efficiency programs according to company officials.
