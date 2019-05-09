Butler County EMS donates ambulance to covert into mobile command center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Search and Rescue team received a generous donation from Butler County EMS.
Dan St. Lawrence is the president of the SEMO Search and Rescue and said their mobile command center was in bad shape when Butler County EMS came forward and said they would donate one of their ambulances to be converted into a mobile command center.
“The importance of the command is it’s our base of operations. We have high tech radio communications plus all of our tools and equipment. In the event of a disaster or long term search we can be effective,” said St. Lawrence.
On May 31, 2019 the SEMO Search and Rescue team revealed their new command center to the public in Poplar Bluff.
Volunteers like Dan St, Lawrence run the group with fundraisers and donations. “Our old unit served its purpose, but time took its toll on it. It had no heat. It had no AC," he said.
One feature he points out is a radio system that reaches Jefferson City even when a natural disaster destroys antenna signal. “And this unit right here is gonna make us more prepared than ever to respond at a moment’s notice.”
Now the team will be able to pay it forward if the time comes.
