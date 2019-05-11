Arkansas State guard Ty Cockfield participating in Professional Basketball Combine

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Ty Cockfield’s name is by several records at Arkansas State. The Georgia native gets a chance to make a name for himself at the next level.
Ty accepted an invite to the Professional Basketball Combine. It gives players a chance to work out and meet NBA GMs and scouts along with G-League reps. 23 past PBC participants have gone on to the NBA Summer League, 9 of them have two way contracts in the Association.
The combine starts May 21st outside Los Angeles.
