NBC releases first look at Bluff City Law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBC has released a first look at the newest drama set in Memphis.
The first trailer for ‘Bluff City Law’ was released Sunday.
The show centers around a father-daughter Memphis legal team that specializes in landmark civil rights cases.
Each week, viewers will witness them take on their toughest cases while navigating a complicated relationship.
‘Bluff City Law’ will air on Monday nights at 9 p.m. after ‘The Voice.’ The show was recently picked up for a full season.
The show’s pilot was filmed in Memphis, but future shooting locations are unclear. Show producers want $10 million in tax incentives from Tennessee to film in Memphis.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.