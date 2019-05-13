NBC releases first look at Bluff City Law

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 13, 2019 at 5:22 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 11:53 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBC has released a first look at the newest drama set in Memphis.

The first trailer for ‘Bluff City Law’ was released Sunday.

The show centers around a father-daughter Memphis legal team that specializes in landmark civil rights cases.

Each week, viewers will witness them take on their toughest cases while navigating a complicated relationship.

‘Bluff City Law’ will air on Monday nights at 9 p.m. after ‘The Voice.’ The show was recently picked up for a full season.

The show’s pilot was filmed in Memphis, but future shooting locations are unclear. Show producers want $10 million in tax incentives from Tennessee to film in Memphis.

