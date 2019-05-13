Clerk arrested in Caraway Road armed robbery case, police say

JONESBORO, Ark (KAIT) - The clerk of an Exxon station on South Caraway Road in Jonesboro is now facing an aggravated robbery charge after police say she was involved in the case.
Latoya Cannon was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with the case, according to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page.
“Upon further investigation, JPD detectives uncovered information that led to Cannon being very much a part of the planning and execution of the robbery,” the post noted.
Jonesboro police said Wednesday that Cannon was there when Andrew Williams entered the convenience store with a firearm and moved to the register.
“Williams began going through cabinets behind the counter and located a bag under the register that contained $10,000 cash,” police said in the post. “During the encounter, Latoya Cannon, stood behind Williams with her hands in the air. She repeatedly told him ‘I don’t have anything’ and to ‘Stop it’. Two witnesses entered the store and Cannon began to yell louder for him to ‘Stop it.’”
Williams then left and police say Cannon then asked witnesses to leave, locked both doors and called police.
In addition to aggravated robbery, Cannon was arrested on suspicion of theft greater than $5,000.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to the Exxon gas station at 1325 South Caraway Road.
The report said suspect Andrew Williams entered the building from the north entrance and walked behind the counter with a silver firearm in his right hand. The cashier backed up as Williams began opening drawers and cabinets.
Court documents further stated he located $10,000 in a cabinet and began putting the money in a plastic bag. Williams left the store when other customers entered.
He was identified by Arkansas Community Correction parole officers in Mississippi County where he is currently on parole.
He was in court before Judge David Boling on May 13.
Williams is being charged with felony aggravated robbery, felony possession of firearm by certain persons, and felony theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000.
His bond was set at $1 million and his next court date June 28.
