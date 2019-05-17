A Better Region 8: High-speed internet access in Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 16, 2019 at 7:27 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 1:04 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a plan to get all communities in the state with a population of 500 or more people connected with high-speed internet within the next three years.

We applaud the governor's plan.

Today, high-speed internet access is as important as having electricity or running water.

However, if you live in the country like where I grew up, you’re probably lucky even to have good cell service.

Communities that have high-speed internet will thrive - those that don't - won't.

In most communities where there is access to high-speed internet - there's only one provider.

The state has determined to look at how they can provide more access and a way to keep the cost for consumers down.

At the end of the day as we look to attract higher paying jobs - jobs that will likely come from the tech sector - fast, reliable, inexpensive internet access is a must.

It seems like Governor Hutchinson has just pointed to the moon and wants to go tomorrow.

However, he’s right. We must act with a sense of urgency. Many states are way ahead of us. We must get connected now if we’re going to have a chance to stay competitive tomorrow.

