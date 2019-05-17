JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -These events are happening this weekend in Region 8:
Friday, May 24
The annual Clover Bend School Reunion on Memorial Day weekend returns.
Graduating class of 1969 to the 50 year club can get together with old friends, good food and music.
Happening from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Clover Bend Historic School District on 11 highway 228 in Jonesboro.
For more information, call 870-809-1255.
How about a movie in the great outdoors? Here’s your chance.
They’ll be showing Incredibles 2 at 8:30 p.m. in Riverside Park in Batesville.
This event is free! Bring a lawn chair, blanket and yourself. (they ask not to bring any pets or smoking or vaping devices).
Join park interpreters to discover what comes out when the golfers go home.
Fee is $10 per adult and $5 for children ages 5-10.
Space is limited and reservations are required.
Happening at Village Creek State Park at 201 County Road 754 in Wynne, Arkansas from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 870-238-9406.
How about some live music? The Gravel Yard Bluegrass Gang will perform at the Blacksmith Stage in artisan Craft Village at 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.
Event is located at 1032 Park Avenue in Mountain View.
For more information, call 870-269-3851.
Kick off Memorial Weekend with some music. The Alex Butler Band will be performing some great country music at the Jonesboro Elks Lodge from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
There’s no cover charge for the event.
The Elks Lodge is located at 2113 West Washington Avenue in Jonesboro.
Saturday, May 25
How about some fresh fruits or vegetables? Start your day off at the Farmer’s Market.
Northeast Arkansas vendors will be set up to sell their best food and other items.
The Farmer’s Market is located at 4901 Stadium Avenue in Jonesboro from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
For more information, call Kisha Miller at 870-932-4043 ext. 273.
Come out to remember those service men and women no longer with us.
Flags will be placed on the grave sites of our nations Veterans at the Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery at 3910 Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro.
The memorial will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
If you’re a TV fan of shows like Law and Order, look no further.
After enjoying a home cooked meal, guests will take part in a trial that occurred inside this courtroom. Reservations are required with a limit of 40 participants.
The event will take place at the Powhatan Historic State Park located at 4414 Arkansas 25 in Powhatan from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Admission is $20.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 870- 878-6765.
How about working on the inside as well as the outside?
The Jonesboro Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is hosting its first mental health summit.
Speakers from Mid-South Health Systems, Families Inc. and the Arkansas Department of Health will discuss such topics as trauma and depression, suicide and prevention and mental health and faith based community.
The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the E. Boone Watson Community Center, located at 1005 Logan Avenue in Jonesboro.
How about an all-day pool party? Grab some sunblock, your shades and a towel.
An outdoor pool party extravaganza is taking place at 4344 Arkansas 330 Highway South in Fairfield Bay.
They’ll be family fun games like pickleball, horseshoe, volleyball and cornhole to name a few.
Craft Village offers visitors a chance to explore 20 artisan shops, connect with the beauty of the Ozarks and listen to some great performers.
The Pirates of Piney Creek will be performing on the Blacksmith Stage in Craft Village at 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.
Event is located at 1032 Park Avenue in Mountain View.
For more information, call 870-269-3851.
And you’ve not missed your chance for this reunion! Plenty of things will still be happening the rest of the weekend.
How about trying your luck at fishing? A fishing derby is open to children 15 years old and younger. One pole per child and you’ll need to supply your own pole and bait. Prizes will be awarded for different categories.
The event will take place at Walcott Lake in Paragould at 2092 Highway 168 North.
For more information, call Crowley’s Ridge State Park at 870-573-6751.
How about some exercise? A Tai Chi class will be taking place at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library at 10:00 a.m. in the Round Room.
The library is located at 315 West Oak Avenue.
For more information, call 870-935-5133.
Sunday, May 26
How about relaxing in a kayak as you watch the sunset? You can join a park interpreter for a sunset kayak tour on Lake Frierson. This is a unique opportunity to go kayaking on the lake after hours.
The event is for ages 10 and up and is first come, first serve tour limit. Admission is $15.
For more information or to reserve a spot, call the park visitor center at 870-932-2615.
The Craft Village will be open for Memorial Day Weekend on Sunday and Monday.
Guests are invited to come out and enjoy the artisan shops with live music and hands on programs.
Craft Village is located at 1032 Park Avenue in Mountain View.
Adult admission is $12, $7 for children 6-12 and 5 and under is free.
A family pass is $29.50.
For more information call 870-269-3854.
Monday, May 27
The Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation will sponsor this year’s Memorial Day ceremony. The Veterans Honor Guard, Sons of the American Revolution Honor Guard, Ladies Auxiliaries and the Sons of Confederate Veterans Honor Guard will be there.
The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. at the Craighead County Courthouse next to the Doughboy Statue at 511 South Main Street in Jonesboro.
How about a picnic? The Harrisburg, Arkansas Lions Club will be hosting a Memorial Day Picnic at the Veterans park in downtown Harrisburg. This event is to honor veterans and those men and women killed in service to their country.
The event will take place from 11:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Menu is pulled pork sandwiches with cole slaw, potato salad and baked beans.
Prices are $5.00 for pulled pork and a child’s plate with hot dogs is $3.00.
All veterans and their immediate family will eat free.
Veterans Park is located at 117 North Main Street in Harrisburg.
Get fit and give back to the those who have served our country.
Memorial Day Murph will take place at the CrossFit Cathal located at 66 Greene Road 721 in Paragould.
All proceeds will be donated to the local NEA Rivers Of Recovery.
Non-members will be required a $20 fee and sign a release waiver. We will also have a donation bucket for members to chip in.
Lake Ponder is the place to be on Memorial Day. Enjoy the day swimming or kicking back on the beach and listening to good music as a D.J. does their magic.
The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Crowley’s Ridge State Park is located at 2092 Highway 168 North in Paragould.
For more information, call 870-573-6571.
How about some crafting? Stop by Davidsonville Historic State Park and participate with park staff in a weaving project.
The event will take place all day, beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m.
Davidsonville Historic State Park is located at 8047 Highway 166 South in Pocahontas.
For more information, call 870-892-4708.
Put your skills to the test! How about a scavenger hunt in the great outdoors? Head to Crowley’s Ridge State Park for this self-guided event. Search for answers around the park and bring the finished hunt sheet back to the visitor’s center to receive your prize. The game will kick off at 8:00 a.m. and run through 5:00 p.m.
Crowley’s Ridge State Park is located at 2092 Highway 168 North in Paragould.
For more information, call 870-573-6751.
