First woman in state to receive master’s degree in Judicial studies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -An Arkansas Judge is getting recognized for her accomplishment.
Circuit Court Judge Cindy Thyer of Jonesboro is the first woman in the state to receive a master’s degree in Judicial studies.
The program focuses on issues concerning a modern judiciary and covers the crossover between the law and economics, behavioral science, the media and medicine. It also covers the history and theory of jurisprudence and courts and public policy.
Judge Thyer said the program has been a beneficial experience.
“The program has greatly contributed to my growth as a judge,” Judge Thyer said. “And it has better equipped me in my day to day work as a trial judge.”
The National Judicial College partners with the University of Nevada in Reno to bring together judges from around the world.
Director of Judicial Studies Shawn Marsh said about 25% of the program’s graduates have been women.
“Judge Thyer’s thesis, which focused on bail and pretrial reform, is an excellent piece of scholarship with implications for Arkansas,” Marsh said. “It’s also a meaningful and timely addition to the larger field of judicial studies.”
