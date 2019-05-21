Four-legged crimefighter is now safer

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville Police Department’s K9 Beny has received a bullet and stab proof vest.
According to a Facebook post, this was made possible by a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc.
This is a 501 c(3) charity located in East Tunton, Mass. Their mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
The organization was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with lifesaving body armor for their K9 officers.
The program is open to dogs working in the United States with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
Each vest is valued between $1,744 to $2,283 and has a five-year warranty. The donation to provide one vest is $950.
There are an estimated 30,000 K9 dogs in the U.S.
Since Vested Interest was first created, the company has provided over 3,300 protective vests in 50 states through both private and corporate donations.
