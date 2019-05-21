Law enforcement band together for annual torch run

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Firefighters and police officers joined forces for the Special Olympics, all part of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The event raises money to help send athletes to the Special Olympics.
It’s a six-mile run throughout Jonesboro ended at the Centennial Bank branch on Highland Drive.
The officers got a full escort from the fire and police departments but what they truly enjoy seeing was when the athletes join them on the last leg of the run.
"They enjoy interacting with us, and we love interacting with them," said Detective Brian Arnold.
The state games for the Special Olympics kick off on May 21 at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
