Man arrested after pointing gun at residents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who wasn’t allowed to own firearms found himself in trouble after police discovered he had two.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to the 2500-block of Brooke McQueen Place on May 19.
When officers arrived they found two male subjects outside, with a car that was running and an open passenger door.
Court documents stated after investigating, officers said 26-year-old Dontra Webb pointed a gun at the residents.
The victims told police that once Webb heard the sirens, he reportedly ran to the car and placed the gun inside the car between the console and the passenger seat.
The report said Webb was previously convicted of a felony back in 2013, meaning he could not own any firearms.
Officers said they found a handgun in the vehicle, along with a second gun.
Police arrested Webb and charged him with two counts of possession of a firearm by a certain persons and aggravated assault.
He was given a $50,000 bond and will appear in court again on June 28.
