Man faces impersonation charge after police gear found in car, home

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man faces impersonation charges after Paragould Police found several items that could be used to impersonate a police officer in his vehicle.
According to a probable cause affidavit, deputies conducted a search warrant Monday on a black 2007 GMC Yukon registered to Shannon Lee Gill.
Gill was stopped by Paragould police, who was advised of the search warrant and a Sargent with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene.
Blue colored emergency lights installed in the front and rear windows, a siren system, mounted CB style radio, remote control to operate the emergency lights, and a mounted dash style camera were found during a search of the vehicle.
The sheriff’s office also found another emergency style light with illuminated red and blue when activated, and a hand-held style radio.
Deputies also searched Gill’s home where they found a police-style duty belt equipped with a badge, handgun holster, radio holster, two sets of handcuffs and case, handcuff keys, baton and case, flashlight, two magazine pouches that contained two Smith and Wesson 9mm magazines loaded with hollow point style ammunition, the affidavit stated.
A 9mm Smith and Wesson gun was found in a safe during the search. The magazines in the duty belt matched and fit the gun.
Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to charge unlawful possession, purchase, sale, or transfer of a blue light or blue lens cap, and criminal impersonation.
His bond was set at $10,000 cash.
