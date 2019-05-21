MODOT: Roads flooded due to rising waters in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Public Safety reminded drivers that several roads are flooded in the state.
Counties experiencing flooded roads include in the Heartland:
- Bollinger County
- Cape Girardeau County
- Mississippi County
- New Madrid County
- Perry County
- Reynolds County
- Scott County
- Stoddard County
- Wayne County
The flood report from MoDOT gives specific road closures across the state. Click here to see the report.
Click here for updated information on the Traveler Information Map.
