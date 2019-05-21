MODOT: Roads flooded due to rising waters in Mo.

Missouri Department of Public Safety reminded drivers that several roads are flooded (Source: KFVS/Rob Foote)
By Jasmine Adams | May 21, 2019 at 11:13 AM CDT - Updated May 23 at 9:06 AM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Public Safety reminded drivers that several roads are flooded in the state.

Roads are closed all over Mo. (Source: MoDOT)

Counties experiencing flooded roads include in the Heartland:

  • Bollinger County
  • Cape Girardeau County
  • Mississippi County
  • New Madrid County
  • Perry County
  • Reynolds County
  • Scott County
  • Stoddard County
  • Wayne County

The flood report from MoDOT gives specific road closures across the state. Click here to see the report.

Click here for updated information on the Traveler Information Map.

