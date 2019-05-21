Lawn mower company brings hundreds of jobs to Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A new business has brought hundreds of jobs to a community.
A ribbon cutting for Intimidator’s new facility took place Tuesday.
They have openings for 400 people and big plans for the future.
The 206,000 square foot facility will house three areas for efficient work in building Spartan lawn mowers.
Receiving, assembly and shipping areas will be worked by the new facility’s workers.
State representatives and city leaders were at Tuesday’s event to celebrate the occasion.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the owners are an asset to the community.
“They’re just a great community partner,” Hutchinson said. “They support the ministries, the community, so everyone benefits from this.”
The mowers are hitting the factory lines to be shipped across the state and nation.
Hutchinson said the factory’s impact exceeds the city limits of Batesville.
“This is important for America that we actually manufacture goods and we’re strong here in Arkansas in terms of our manufacturing workforce,” Hutchinson said. “We’re 6th in the nation, in fact, in percent of jobs that are engaged in manufacturing. We’re growing. We want to be able to continue that.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.