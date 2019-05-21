Police: Kids break into school, steal chips

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police officers responded to a break-in at a local school.
According to a police report, the break-in reportedly happened at the Health and Wellness Environmental Studies Magnet School, 1001 Rosemond Ave., on Sunday, May 19.
Investigators discovered there was camera footage of several juvenile students entering the school through an unlocked door in the cafeteria and gaining access to the entire school.
According to the report, teachers identified two of the juveniles.
Both students were absent from school on Monday.
One student was unreachable, but the school was able to contact the mother of the other student.
After speaking with that student, the officer headed to the home of the second student with the school counselor and principal.
They made contact with the second student and his mother. When invited inside to talk, they discovered three additional suspects there.
The students told the officer how they got into the school and after they got in once, they later returned to take more items.
The school counselor recovered a box of chips and candy at the home of one of the suspects.
Both mothers of the suspects were told someone from CID or the Juvenile office would be contacting them later to speak to them.
