Program opens doors to lower income students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - High school students have the opportunity to spend their summer investing in their future.
The New York Institute of Technology of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State has created a new summer program called SHARE, or Summer Health Academy for Research Exploration.
This is an eight-week program of intense laboratory exposure.
Students will also participate in a number of professional career development activities that will help steer them towards a successful STEMM, Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and Medicine, or professional degree.
Assistant Dean of Research at NYITCOM at A State Dr. Rajendram Rajnarayanan said they wanted to create opportunities for students.
“It’s very important to NYITCOM that we foster interests in science in young people,” Rajnarayanan said. “We created the SHARE program to give students very practical, hands-on learning opportunities that will be extremely beneficial and enjoyable for the participants.”
The program is also geared towards high school students who are economically disadvantaged.
To participate in the SHARE program, you must be an Arkansas junior or senior during the 2019-2020 academic year and must be recognized as economically disadvantaged.
Students whose maximum family income does not exceed 200% of the current Federal Poverty guidelines based on family size will be given preference.
By the end of summer, some students will be eligible to apply for a college scholarship from the American Chemical Society.
Some students will also enter the INTEL/Regeneron Science Competitions made possible by a grant funded by the Society for Science and the Public.
The SHARE program is funded by the American Chemical Society #ProjectSEED, NYITCOM at A-State and the Arkansas Biosciences Institute and Community Health Centers of Arkansas.
To get an application, email Dr. Rajnarayanan.
For more information, you can contact Casey Pearce of NYITCOM at A-State by calling 870-882-9954 or by email.
