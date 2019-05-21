2-year-old abducted in Jonesboro found safe

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police say a child was abducted for a short-time Tuesday evening in Jonesboro.
According to a Facebook post issued by the Jonesboro Police Department, around 5:00 p.m. officers headed to the 2000 block of Ceder Heights Drive.
There a woman told officers a female came over and snatched her 2-year-old daughter and ran into another apartment on the property.
Police say the woman who allegedly took the baby is suffering from a mental condition, and has not been taking her medicine.
Officers were able to return the child to the mother after a short time.
The suspect was arrested and transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.
