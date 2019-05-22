Arkansas eliminated by Wake Forest in NCAA Women’s Golf Quarterfinals

The Razorbacks mounted a comeback on the front nine after trailing early from their start on hole 10. Brooke Matthews was down big on the back nine, but she rallied to take a lead. Her opponent had an ace on the 17th hole of the round to tie it up. Matthews, however, calmly hit her second shot on the final hole close to the pin to win. Matthews is a perfect 5-0 in match play this season.