Countdown to California: Arkansas State senior Michael Carr returns to NCAA West Prelims

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Countdown to California continues, just 2 days until Arkansas State track and field competes in NCAA West Prelims. I’ll profile another Red Wolf looking for a spot in nationals.
Michael Carr recorded 5 pole vault victories in the regular season. The Westside alum finished 2nd in the Sun Belt Indoor and Outdoor Championships.
Carr’s best height of 5.48 meters is good for 14th in the nation. He’ll make his 3rd regional appearance.
“The first time I went my sophomore year, I was really just happy to be there. It was my first time going, just enjoying the experience. Last year I felt more confident going into it, but my body was breaking down towards the end of the year. This year is the most confident I’ve felt going into the meet because I’ve been smart about taking care of my body, and I’ve had much better performances later in the season than I have in the past few years. It’s less daunting knowing that I’ve been there before and I understand the whole facility a lot better. Everything is lining up for me to make nationals this year.”
Michael competes Thursday at 6:30pm on FloTrack ($)
You can see all the Red Wolves heading to NCAA West Prelims below.
NCAA West Preliminary Round - Hornet Stadium | Sacramento, Calif.
Men
110m Hurdles: Amari James | First Round – May 24 7:00 PM (CT), Quarterfinal – May 25 9:20 PM (CT)
3000m Steeplechase: Bennett Pascoe | Quarterfinal – May 24 11:00 PM (CT)
4x100m Relay: Amari James, Ke’Von Holder, Jermie Walker, Courtney Thomas | Quarterfinal – May 25 8:15 PM (CT)
High Jump: Tiaan Steenkamp | First Round – May 25 6:00 PM (CT)
Pole Vault: Michael Carr | First Round – May 23 6:30 PM (CT)
Long Jump: Carter Shell and Courtney Thomas | First Round – May 23 5:30 PM (CT)
Triple Jump: Carter Shell | First Round – May 25 8:30 PM (CT)
Women
100m Dash: Caitland Smith | First Round – May 23 8:30 PM (CT), Quarterfinal – May 24 8:00 PM (CT)
200m Dash: Caitland Smith | First Round – May 24 9:30 PM (CT), Quarterfinal – May 25 9:35 PM (CT)
4x100m Relay: Caitland Smith, Osereme Erewele, Jonae Cook, Kerra Williams | Quarterfinal – May 25 8:00 PM (CT)
High Jump: Sydney Lane | First Round – May 23 5:30 PM (CT)
Triple Jump: Imani Udoumana | First Round – May 25 5:00 PM (CT)
Shot Put: Grace Flowers | First Round – May 25 7:15 PM (CT)
Discus Throw: Grace Flowers and Babette Vandeput | First Round – May 24 2:00 PM (CT)
