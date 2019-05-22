Family of fallen Memphis sergeant presented with Medal of Valor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Donald Trump awarded the late Sergeant Verdell Smith’s family with the Medal of Valor Wednesday, in a private ceremony.
It was part of an event at the White House honoring first responders from across the country.
Sergeant Smith was killed in June 2016 on Beale Street.
His final moments were getting people to safety as a suspected gunman barreled up B.B. King Boulevard toward Beale, fleeing a scene.
Along with Smith, a second fallen officer was also honored.
“Earlier today, in a private ceremony, I was profoundly honored to present the medal of valor to the families of two fallen officers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Sergeant Verdell Smith and Officer Brent Thomson,” said Trump.
Smith's family did attend the public ceremony where President Trump thanked them.
Justin Welch, the suspect accused of killing Smith, also shot three people and killed one of them. Welch will be back in court next month.
