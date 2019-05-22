Happy birthday, Memphis! How to celebrate the city’s bicentennial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - May 22 marks the official 200th birthday of Memphis, Tennessee, and the city is offering a number of ways to celebrate the bicentennial.
A new, colorful ‘MEMPHIS’ sign is already up and making its way to Instagram, but it will be officially unveiled Wednesday.
The new 10-by-60 foot sign is up on Mud Island, with a perfect view of the Mississippi River and Memphis skyline.
The sign will continue to be a fixture well past the city's bicentennial celebration.
At 8 a.m.m groups will meet to usher in a “new century of service.” They will go out and help beautify areas with different service projects around the city. The meeting point is the Pipkin Building, near the Liberty Bowl on Early Maxwell Road.
In Orange Mound, they’re celebrating 100 years as an official piece of Memphis.
There's a special event for the celebration at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Orange Mound Gallery on Lamar Avenue.
And in Midtown, Railgarten is hosting a 200th birthday from 4 to 11 p.m. The event will feature a toast to Memphis, with the first 200 local beers ordered on the house.
And this weekend, the celebration continues with the Celebrate Memphis event, happening all day Saturday at Tom Lee Park.
