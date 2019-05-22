Help is on the way for local homeless shelter

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Mission Outreach in Paragould will soon have something they’ve been needing for a while.
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas just received a grant from the Greene County Community Foundation for $980.
This will enable the food bank to purchase an upright freezer for Mission Outreach.
Mission Outreach is a partner agency of the food banks that operates a homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Paragould.
This freezer will allow employees of Mission Outreach to receive and store more frozen food to distribute to individuals at risk of hunger.
The CEO for the food bank, Christie Jordan, said it’s their partner agencies that are the key elements in providing hunger relief to those in need.
“The Food Bank is only able to carry out our mission through the collaboration with our partner agencies in twelve counties,” Jordan said. “We are very grateful to the Greene County Community Foundation for their support of our mission.”
The food bank provides 113,000 meals each week to people at risk of hunger.
Because the food bank is a member of Feeding America, they can provide four meals for every $1 donated.
For more information on the food bank or to learn how you can help, click here.
