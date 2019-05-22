Man injured after kitchen fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was taken to a local hospital Wednesday after a fire that began on the kitchen stove.
The Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a house fire call before 2 p.m. in the 400-block of N. Bridge Street, according to the Jonesboro Police Department’s desk sergeant.
Fire crews said grease on the stove caught fire and the homeowner tried to carry the smoking grease outside.
When that happened, grease spilled on the homeowner.
He was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for his injuries. His condition is unknown.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.