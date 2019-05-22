Jonesboro ranked nationally as small city for best insurance agents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Whether it's car insurance, homeowner's insurance or health insurance, agents in Jonesboro are among the best in the U.S.
A new study from AdvisorSmith, a small business insurance adviser, ranked the city of Jonesboro in the Top 10 small cities for insurance agents.
Jonesboro ranked number 10 on the list.
The study based that ranking on insurance agent salaries, cost of living, and the availability of insurance agent jobs.
According to the findings, Jonesboro has 29% more insurance agent jobs per capita than the national average.
Here is a look at the full top 10 list for best small cities for insurance agents:
1. Grand Island, NE
2. Springfield, OH
3. La Crosse, WI
4. Enid, OK
5. Fond du Lac, WI
6. St. Joseph, MO
7. Homosassa Springs, FL
8. Florence, AL
9. Great Falls, MT
10. Jonesboro, AR
To read more about the study, click here.
