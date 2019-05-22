The KAIT 2019 Spring Employment Expo is Thursday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Our annual Spring Employment Expo, hosted by KAIT and Express Employment Professionals, will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the First National Bank Arena.
This event will feature local businesses who are actively recruiting for both full-time and part-time positions.
Participants should dress for success and be ready to sell yourself to the recruiters, and don’t forget to bring your resume.
Below is the list of employers who will be looking to hire:
- Nestle
- Advance Services, Inc.
- Atwill Media
- Ground Crew, LLC.
- Jonesboro Human Development Center
- German Auto Tech
- Express Employment Professionals
- Watco Supply Chain Services
- Denso Manufacturing
- Arkansas Glass Container
- ARI
- Ritter Communications
- FMH Conveyors
- KAIT
- Great Dane
- Kindred at Home
- TMA Operations
- Teletech
- Long Electric
- ERA Doty Real Estate
- Frito Lay
- Mohr Air Conditioning
- NEA Baptist
- Arkansas Dept. of Correction
- Nice Pak
- Andy Frain Services
The Employment Expo will be open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
