Lawmaker asked to resign if abuse charge true

LUCEDALE, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi’s House speaker says a state lawmaker should resign if he punched his wife in the face.
Republican Speaker Philip Gunn says he has tried to contact Republican Rep. Doug McLeod of Lucedale to request his resignation if what sheriff’s deputies accuse him of is true.
A report filed by George County deputies says McLeod bloodied his wife’s nose after she didn’t undress quickly enough when McLeod wanted to have sex. Deputies report McLeod was drunk and holding a glass of alcohol when they arrived.
When officers told McLeod a domestic assault had been reported, they say he replied “Are you kidding me?”
Gunn calls the actions “unacceptable for anyone.”
McLeod is charged with misdemeanor domestic violence. He’s free on bail and hasn’t returned requests for comment. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
The 58-year-old McLeod has represented George and Stone counties since 2012. He’s unopposed for re-election this year.
