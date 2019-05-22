LIVE ON GMR8: Update on deadly flooding, tornadoes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Wednesday, May 22.
Get ready for some hot weather! A ridge will build in from the east over the next few days and will bring the high temperatures into the 90s. The ridge will also keep Region 8 mostly dry.
Severe flooding has already led to at least one death in the plains. People also saw more tornadoes on Tuesday. We'll have a live report from El Reno, Okla.
A group in Jonesboro is pushing for a sales tax to help first responders and improved residents’ quality of life. Tuesday night, residents packed the city council chambers to hear what they had to say.
A young girl was abducted in Jonesboro Tuesday, but police said she’s now safe with her mother.
Video shows a police cruiser run over a young girl in Boston. We'll show you what police and neighbor say happened.
