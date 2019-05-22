Man arrested after vehicle search uncovers drug paraphernalia

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man with a lengthy criminal history is once again in trouble with the law.
According to a probable cause affidavit, deputies arrested 46-year-old Billy Ray Ragan following a traffic stop for speeding on May 20.
Court documents said that, after discovering his criminal history, an officer asked Ragan if he had any drugs in his vehicle.
The report said Ragan confessed to possessing several syringes he used for cocaine.
A search of the vehicle uncovered a syringe, along with a purple box containing a grinder and marijuana residue.
The report further said when investigators arrested Ragan and put him in the vehicle, he began beating on the vehicle so hard that it began to move.
According to the affidavit, Ragan slipped his handcuffs to the front, before being re-cuffed.
The report said Ragan began beating on the vehicle again before being taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.
Judge Tommy Fowler charged Ragan with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Ragan was given a $10,000 bond and will appear in court again June 28.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.