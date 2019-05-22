Police: Missing lottery tickets, leads to woman’s arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The money that was used to buy lottery tickets at an area business apparently did not match the amount of tickets sold, leading to nearly $15,000 worth of missing lottery tickets and a woman’s arrest, Jonesboro police said.
Toasha Thomas of Jonesboro was arrested May 22 on suspicion of lottery fraud and theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 in the case.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police got a call Feb. 11 about an employee stealing lottery tickets from the Southern Chef on Commerce Square.
“After funds from lottery tickets not matching the amount that was supposedly being sold, the business owner checked the security footage and noticed Toasha Thomas stealing lottery tickets from the dispenser,” the affidavit noted. “The business’ lottery ticket records were checked and it was found that there were discrepancies for every shift Thomas worked, dating back to when she started in October of 2018. There was a total of $15,324 worth of missing lottery tickets."
Police later interviewed Thomas about the theft.
“In a Mirandized interview, Thomas admitted to stealing lottery tickets every shift that she worked. Thomas advised that she had someone else cash the lottery tickets for her at other businesses,” police said in the affidavit.
A $1,500 bond was set for Thomas, who will be arraigned June 28 in circuit court.
