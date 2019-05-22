School district triples the location for free breakfast & lunch

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One school district wants to offer children and parents a cheap and easy way to eat out this summer.
The Jackson County School District is giving free breakfast and lunch to anyone under the age of 18 throughout the summer break.
Breakfast is from 8 to 9 in the morning and lunch runs from 11:30 to 1 in the afternoon, Monday through Friday.
They're also offering both meals to adults at just over five bucks a day.
District Child Nutrition Director Kathy Platt, saw the program grow dramatically from last year, so the district decided to add three other locations within the county.
"You know parents work and this provides them with a safe and nutritional meal to eat instead of just normal junk food," said Platt.
In the programs first day, they served over a hundred meals at all four locations.
The locations are at the Tuckerman Elementary School at 300 N Dowell, the Swifton Middle School at 300 Ashley, as well as the Grubbs City Park which is on Walnut and Barnwell Street and the FreeWill Baptist Church located at 100 Choate Street.
