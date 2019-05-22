Search leads to drugs, weapons, man’s arrest, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The search for a suspect by authorities this week led to another man facing at least five felonies as authorities discovered drugs and a weapon, according to Jonesboro police.
Roy Bernard Flowers of Jonesboro was arrested May 21 after investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit and the United States Marshals Service went to the 1500-block of French Street to look for a wanted fugitive.
Instead, police found Flowers.
“Upon initial contact, Investigators could smell a strong odor of marijuana emanating from inside of the residence. Investigators could also see in plain view from the threshold of the doorway, on the end table, several small bags of suspected methamphetamine,” the affidavit noted.
Police later got a search warrant and found two .25 caliber pistols, several meth smoking pipes, suspected Ecstasy, baggies and digital scales during the search.
Flowers was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by certain persons and possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine purpose to deliver.
A $200,000 bond was set for Flowers, who will be arraigned June 28 in circuit court.
