Transitioning to a Summer Pattern

Still the chance of a quick shower this evening but overall, we’re transitioning to a drier and much warmer pattern. It’ll start to feel like summer quick as we stay humid and highs are in the 90s from Thursday to next Tuesday. Winds stay breezy each day as well out of the south-southwest at 10-20 mph. The only big chance of rain over the next week looks to be a weak front mid-week next week. Until then, just the low chance spotty showers during the afternoon and early evening.