Area police working to educate residents on police impersonator issue, keeping everyone safe

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police are working to educate people about the issue of police impersonators after a person was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of having blue lights installed on his vehicle
The Paragould Police Department is also working to help people know what to do if they are being followed by a cop impersonator.
Shannon Gill reportedly also had a CB radio, belt holster and other unlawful possessions when he was arrested.
Police say there are ways to prevent yourself from being taken advantage of.
When you see blue lights, put on hazards and reduce speed. This will let true police know you are intending on not fleeing.
Capt. Brendan Baldridge said police also have their own concerns.
“From the police officer’s eyes, when people don’t pull over when we put those lights on, a lot of thoughts go on through our heads,” Baldridge said. “I want to let people know we don’t think about people maybe not recognizing us.”
Baldridge said, if you’re in a town, drive to a well-lit area with people around.
You can call 911 if you’re still leery.
From there, a dispatcher can confirm if a police officer is in the area.
The department said they would continue to work on keeping impersonators off the roads.
