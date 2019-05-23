Arkansas EMS providers celebrate with Parade of Lights event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - EMS providers in Arkansas celebrated a Parade of Lights on Wednesday.
Little Rock television station KARK reports that every year, emergency service providers gather for the event.
It coincides with EMS Week.
Ambulances and fire trucks with lights and sirens on paraded down Capitol Avenue in Little Rock.
“We have over 7,000 EMS providers in the state of Arkansas,” says Greg Brown with the Arkansas Department of Health, told KARK. “Ninety-six ambulance services. It’s really an amazing and diverse group of people who come together with the ultimate goal to take care of people, and they do a great job at it.”
The event’s theme this year was “Beyond the Call”. It highlighted the time that crews give to training and education in the field.
