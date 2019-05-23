Arkansas State Athletics reveals all you can eat ticket option for football

With kickoff for Red Wolves football now 100 days away, the Arkansas State Athletics Department unveiled a new all you can eat ticket option and upgrade for existing and new season ticket holders.
Fans are encouraged to enhance their game day experience at Centennial Bank Stadium with the new all you can eat season ticket package. The season package is $125 for all you can eat concession items at all six home games with seats in section SS or TT. Fans with current season tickets can upgrade their current season ticket location to include all you can eat concession items for $100.
The all you can eat concession items will vary on a game-by-game basis. The home opener against SMU (Aug. 31) and homecoming game against Texas State (Oct. 26) will feature all you can eat hot dogs, chips, popcorn, soda and frozen treats. The SIU game (Sept. 21) and Coastal Carolina game (Nov. 16) will feature burgers, chips, popcorn, soda and frozen treats. Games against Louisiana (Oct. 17) and Georgia Southern (Nov. 23) will feature bratwursts, chips, popcorn, soda and frozen treats.
Hot dogs, bratwursts, burgers, chips and popcorn will be available for the ticket holders from the time gates open to the end of the third quarter. Frozen treats will be available from start of the fourth quarter to end of the game. Soda will be available from the time gates open to end of game, and fans will be limited to one of each item per trip through the line.
For more information or to purchase the all you can eat ticket option, contact the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401. Season tickets for A-State’s 2019 campaign are currently on sale through A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance. They are available by calling 870-972-2781, by visiting the ticket office in person or going online to AStateRedWolves.com.
