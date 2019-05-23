Batesville Police Department moves into new facility

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - When room became tight for the officers, the city of Batesville got the department a new facility.
Just a few short weeks ago, Batesville Police Department moved into their new facility to better accommodate their department’s needs.
The Batesville City Council worked with the department to secure a new location and relocate the department’s 24 officers and multiple administrators and investigators.
Lieutenant John Scarbrough said the new facility is safer.
“It’s more secure,” Scarbrough said. “We have plenty of room to work. If investigators are trying to write an affidavit, sometimes it’s hard if they can hear other people talking.”
Scarbrough said not only is it helping the department, it’s helping the city.
“It’s a major improvement from what we had, and it’s going to benefit us and the citizens tremendously.”
The new facility is more secure with new features to help the officers and department better serve the city of Batesville.
